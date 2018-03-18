SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce reportedly has missed more roll call votes in the House than any other member of New Mexico’s congressional delegation so far this year as he campaigns for governor.

According to the nonpartisan project GovTrack, Pearce has missed 41 votes after missing only seven votes in 2017.

The Santa Fe New Mexican checked those numbers against the congressional record.

The newspaper says only four other members of the U.S. House have missed that many votes this year and two have medical issues.

A spokeswoman for Pearce notes he has taken part in 8,975 votes out of 9,270 from 2003 to 2008 and from 2011 to the present.

Pearce, a Republican from Hobbs, is running unopposed in the November general election for New Mexico governor.

