MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed thousands of people who rallied outside the Kremlin to thank them for their support and promised new achievements.

Speaking to a crowd who attended a pop concert near the Kremlin marking his election victory, Putin hailed those who voted for him as a “big national team,” adding that “we are bound for success.”

He said that the nation needs unity to move forward and urged the audience to “think about the future of our great motherland.” He then led the enthusiastic crowd to chant “Russia!”

Results from more than half of precincts showed Putin winning over 75 percent of the vote, with Communist candidate Pavel Grudinin and ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky trailing far behind with about 13 and 6 percent, respectively.

