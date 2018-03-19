The NAACP is calling the four bombings that have hit Austin in less than three weeks acts of domestic terrorism.

In a statement Monday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said, “We are asking our membership to be vigilant and to pay attention to anything out of the ordinary in their communities and avoiding picking up any unexpected packages left at their homes.”

The group noted that the first two package bombs “murdered two African Americans” and that the next two injured a Hispanic woman and “two Caucasian males.” The first bombing occurred March 2 and the most recent happened Sunday night.

NAACP Austin President Nelson Linder said in a statement, “This is a time for us to communicate” regarding “any type of strange behavior in our neighborhoods.”

