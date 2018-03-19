Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Monday that preliminary evidence shows a connection between the four recent explosions in the Texas city.

“We have seen similarities,” Chief Manley said at a press conference. “The big difference in this device … is we believe that a trip wire was used in this device.”



The explosion Sunday night is the fourth of its kind in the area in just over two weeks. So far, police say they do not have a suspect or motive regarding these incidents.

Six people have been injured or killed in the attacks. Two men were hospitalized in Sunday’s attack with serious injuries, but were expected to survive.

“We are clearly dealing with what we are expect to be a serial bomber at this point based on the similarities between now what is the fourth device,” the chief said.

Authorities asked local residents to share any personal surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying a suspect or vehicle.

“If you have video surveillance on your house, whether it be surveillance cameras, nest cameras anything like that, we want to get your video footage so that we can have that analyzed and identify any potential suspicious persons, vehicles or anything that may be of interest to this investigation,” Chief Manley said.

