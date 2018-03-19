Sen. Charles E. Grassley said Monday that President Trump should renegotiate trade with China but should do so carefully.

“The extent to which the president wants us to get a better deal from China, or from any other country, I think we ought to welcome it, but I think it ought to be done very cautiously,” Mr. Grassley, Iowa Republican, said on Fox Business.

He said that for the agricultural sector, which is a big industry in his state, fair trade laws are particularly important.

“I think we have to have a good trading environment for prosperity and agriculture,” he said.

Mr. Trump announced an increase on tariffs for aluminum and steel, and a promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, as part of his commitment to fair trade practices for the U.S. He also has slammed China for currency manipulation on the campaign trail and promised to confront them on this issue.



The president said China’s help with the pressing threat from North Korea has delayed those efforts.

