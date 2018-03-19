Miranda for governor?

“Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon officially announced Monday that she will run for New York governor, seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Ms. Nixon indicated she would run to the left of Mr. Cuomo, though the clip did not make it explicit that she was seeking the Democratic nomination.

“We’re sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us,” she says while narrating a video that emphasizes her roots as a New Yorker who has “never lived anywhere else” and is “a proud public-school graduate and public-school parent.”

Continuing in the first-person plural, she said “we want our government to work again — on health care, on ending mass incarceration, on fixing our broken subway system.”

“If we’re gonna get at root problem of inequity, we have to turn the system upside down,” she says, indicating that she plans to run against “Albany” and its culture of insider back-scratching.

Polls indicate she may have problems, despite her obvious name recognition and celebrity, playing in people’s homes weekly for her portrayal of Miranda in the HBO series, for which she she won an Emmy, and in two subsequent movies.

A Siena College poll released Monday — Ms. Nixon had been making noises about a potential run for a time — showed her a heavy underdog in a then-hypothetical matchup against Mr. Cuomo.

Mr. Cuomo not only had a 66 percent to 19 percent edge among registered Democrats, but held a comparable lead among the self-identified liberals whom Ms. Nixon is courting.

“While Nixon does a little better among younger and upstate Democrats, she doesn’t have the support of more than one-quarter of either group,” Siena poll spokesman Steven Greenberg told reporters in a statement.

One potential indication of growth potential in the poll was that 60 percent said they had no opinion about Ms. Nixon.

