Tuesday marks the beginning of spring, but you couldn’t tell that from local weather reports.

Meteorologists are predicting more wintry weather for the D.C. region for Tuesday’s vernal equinox and beyond. The National Weather Service said that low-pressure systems will soon deliver falling temperatures to the greater Washington area.

“One of them is bringing the rain today,” meteorologist Isha M. Renta said Monday afternoon. “Right behind it is another one with snow.”

Overnight Monday, temperature were expected to plummet 20 degrees as the first low-pressure system passed, bringing near-certain chances of rain and sleet during Tuesday’s morning commute.

“Some models have hinted that there could be freezing rain, but they don’t have it for a long period of time,” said Ms. Renta.

Forecasters said that temperatures were to remain near freezing Tuesday, with 20-mph winds throughout the day. A second low-pressure system is expected to arrive between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the first snow of spring.

Areas north and west of the District, such as Loudoun County in Virginia and Frederick County in Maryland, are forecasted to receive as much as 4 inches of snow. Places closer to the District are predicted to get between 2 and 3 inches, while the city itself is expected to get up to 2 inches of snow.

The good news?

“The temperature of the ground is warmer this time of the year,” Ms. Renta said. “Everything that touches the ground will probably melt first.”

The D.C. Department of Health advises people to wear layers of loose, warm clothes and mittens; keep dry; and avoid going out into the wind. Pets should be brought and kept inside during cold, wet weather.

Motorists are being cautioned to prepare for potentially slippery driving conditions, especially if snowfall develops for Tuesday’s evening rush hour. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s latest analysis of 2016 data found that wet and foggy driving conditions were involved in more than 1 million car crashes that year, resulting in 425,00 injuries and 5,100 fatalities nationwide.

“As always, severe weather can be both frightening and dangerous for automobile travel,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman John Townsend. “That is especially the case in the Washington metro area, where most folks are spooked by the prospects of driving on ice, in snow or freezing sleet for that matter.”

The Office of Personnel Management said it likely would decide early Tuesday whether all federal employees should report to work.

“We will continue to monitor the weather in conjunction with the National Weather Service and transportation partners,” an OPM spokesman said in an email. “No changes in operating status have been made at this time.”

Last month’s arctic winds delayed the peak bloom for the District’s 3,700 cherry blossom trees, but the National Park Service said Monday that this new cold air is unlikely to further delay the blossoms.

“Right now we’re still projecting for the 31st,” said park service spokesman Mike Litterst. “We’re still looking out, but right now we haven’t changed the date.”

The opening ceremony for the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Warner Theatre.

