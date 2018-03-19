A driverless Uber car struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona on Sunday night the first fatality of its kind, in what analysts said is a serious blow to plans for a broader autonomous vehicle service.

Uber quickly suspended driverless car trials in Pittsburgh, Toronto, San Francisco and Phoenix in the wake of the crash, which police said occurred about 10 p.m. in Tempe.

The victim, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, was walking outside a crosswalk when she was struck, police said. An Uber operator was in the car but it was in autonomous driving mode at the time.

“It’s a huge step back for them,” said Tony Spracklin, the founder and chief executive of eBrake Technologies, a Canadian company whose app locks a phone to prevent distracted driving.

Mr. Spracklin noted that he had no specific knowledge about the Tempe accident, but said it was likely to cast a pall over the race to introduce autonomous vehicle technology to the marketplace.

“This tells us that perhaps the system hasn’t been properly vetted and isn’t ready for prime time,” he said.

Uber said it is cooperating in the police investigation.

“Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Twitter.

In addition to Uber, companies such as General Motors and Google’s parent, Alphabet Inc., are spending heavily on technology to enable cars to drive themselves. Transportation experts and urban planners see the technology as a revolution in the auto industry and traffic, with potentially billions at stake for those who successfully develop it.

The federal National Transportation Safety Board said it was deploying a team to Tempe to investigate.

“The investigation will address the vehicle’s interaction with the environment, other vehicles and vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and bicyclists,” the agency said in a statement, saying the accident rose to the level of a federal investigation because it could shed light on a critical safety issue.

The team will look at “vehicle factors, human performance and electronic recorders,” the agency said.

Ms. Herzberg, who police said was not a Tempe resident, was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The intersection is a broad one, where multiple lane roads meet, and locals said it generally has minimal foot traffic. The Marquee[cq] Theater, a live music venue, is on the corner but did not have a big show Sunday because it was hosting a festival that took place some 20 miles from the intersection, according to workers there.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.