The Journal Times of Racine, March 18

Sloppy lawmaking threatens tailgating in state

The law of unintended consequences was in full bloom in Madison this month.

GOP lawmakers, after approving an Assembly bill to allow state wineries to stay open until midnight to accommodate wedding receptions, quickly stampeded to the exits when a conservative law group pointed out an amendment to the bill that had passed on a voice vote would also ban serving up alcohol at tailgating parties around Wisconsin stadiums unless the homeowner renting out parking spaces got a liquor license.

Yeah, that’s on the “does not fly” list.

State Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay (yes, the home of the Packers), led the charge to the door, saying that while he had supported the original legislation to extend winery hours, the amendment made it hard to swallow.

“While tailgaters are not the intended target of this legislation, events like Packers game day are the unintended consequences of the amended bill. Tailgating is synonymous with not only Green Bay, but Wisconsin, and I believe it is simply unreasonable to ask a homeowner to apply for a liquor license to allow a few tailgaters to get ready for game day in their yard,” Cowles said in a statement a week ago.

“Among insiders, the end of a Legislative session is often referred to as ‘silly season,’ largely as a result of last-minute efforts to get bills completed before the session is adjourned, “Cowles added, “It’s with despair that I say silly season has struck again, and this time it’s taking aim at tailgating.”

So how did this silly piece of legislation come to be? The original law change was simple enough: It extended the hours a winery could stay open from 9 p.m. to midnight. A nice clean bill change. The intent was to allow wineries - which have grown in number in Wisconsin from 13 in 2000 to more than 131 last year - to stay open later for wedding receptions.

But, as with all things Wisconsin when it comes to regulating alcohol licensing, an amendment was added, with the support of the Wisconsin Tavern League, to require private properties that rent space for parties to obtain a liquor license. That was a protectionist bit of language that was aimed at ending competition to taverns from wedding receptions held in barns that had no liquor license, according to news reports.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty then pointed out that the language would also apply to homeowners who rent homes or parking spaces for tailgating at Badgers, Packers and Brewers games - and also could ban alcohol consumption in the parking lots at Lambeau Field and Miller Park.

That’s a lot of slip between the cup and the lip.

The problem was compounded by the fact that the Assembly had wrapped up work for this session - and wasn’t coming back for any do-overs - leaving the Senate with a flawed bill that it probably won’t take up now before it adjourns.

So wineries will be stuck for at least several more months with a 9 o’clock closing time - until the Legislature can return and get this right.

When it does take up legislation again, lawmakers should read the fine print of any amendments and consider that liquor licenses can cost several thousand dollars. Also, municipalities have limits on the number of licenses they can award (Racine, for instance, has no Class B licenses available) regardless of whether there are other wedding venues and not just a few barns that might be skewered to protect the business at Joe’s Corner Tap.

Would a law change require a bed-and-breakfast to spend $10,000 on a liquor license before it could host a wedding reception - where in the past, the bride and groom supplied their own refreshments and hired a licensed bartender? What about nature centers, churches or other venues that have put up tents and hosted the happy couple?

Or perhaps, just perhaps, the Legislature could take a lesson from this sloppy bit of lawmaking and resist the urge in the future to tack on last-minute amendments that carry water - or in this case, beer - for special interests and avoid the fracas of unintended consequences.

Nice, clean bills are, well, nice and clean and get the job done. And there’s less sloppy spillage.

___

Beloit Daily News, March 19

Safe and secure starts at home

Good parenting is the best preventive measure against violent behavior.

This quote may sum up the hard truth facing parents, students, school authorities and people who gather at so many other places in America today: “Feeling safe and being safe are two different things.”

Beloit Police Lt. Kristen Devitt spoke those words last week at a gathering to discuss school safety. Her point was that safety occurs when relationships between people create a climate of calm. All the preventive measures one can think of - metal detectors, armed guards, random searches and so forth - cannot guarantee safety in an unsafe climate.

The root question is: Why are mass shootings becoming commonplace in modern America - and nowhere else?

The Beloit School District convened the meeting that included school authorities, City Manager Lori Luther, Police Chief David Zibolski and other key people. The purpose was relatively simple, to discuss efforts to improve student and staff security in the wake of so many incidents across the country.

Here’s what is disappointing. According to the district’s information office, the schools reached out to parents multiple times with information about the meeting and the opportunity to attend and participate. Yet a relative handful showed up - apparently, fewer than 10 parents.

Mind you, we do not want to insult every parent in Beloit.

On the other hand, after the Valentine’s Day massacre in Florida, school safety and gun violence are hot-button national issues. It is surprising so few people took advantage of the opportunity to be informed and put their two cents’ worth into discussions with key decision-makers for Beloit.

It’s impossible to make every person safe all the time no matter where they are or what they’re doing. Absolute safety is a myth.

But a sense of safety - of living within a supportive and secure environment - is achievable, and it’s everybody’s job to help make that a reality.

The family is the cornerstone of building a safe and secure climate within a community. When kids feel loved, they’re unlikely to go unhinged and become violent. When their needs are met - caring and involved parents, a calm home, nutrition, shelter, encouragement - they’re unlikely to go unhinged and become violent. When a family establishes goals, rules and guardrails, the kids are unlikely to go unhinged and become violent.

Complacency is a contributor to the unthinkable. Expecting cops, or teachers, or political leaders to intercept would-be attackers and prevent every tragedy is a delusional evasion of responsibility. It must start at home, with engaged moms and dads setting kids on the right path.

___

Kenosha News, March 15

Keep the conversation alive

Let’s hope the nationwide walkout of classrooms Wednesday, including in this region, turns out to be more than an opportunity to get out of class for 17 minutes. Let’s hope it’s not a one-time remembrance of the 17 people who were murdered in Parkland, Florida, on St. Valentine’s Day.

On national noontime newscasts, many students were tearfully calling on the adults to ban the type of assault weapon - AR-15 - authorities say was used by suspect Nikolas Cruz at Parkland. At first, President Trump supported the effort, but under pressure from gun-rights advocates, particularly the National Rifle Association, he softened his hard-line position.

He first wanted the age limit to obtain certain guns raised from 18 to 21, for example, but has backed off on that. Instead, he wants to arm teachers who want a gun for their own, and their students’, protection. That may not be the right solution, as evidenced Tuesday, when a teacher who is also a reserve police officer accidentally discharged a gun during a class devoted to public safety, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Students have been leading the push for greater gun control since that horrific day at Marjory Stoneham Douglas High School. Their commitment to the effort has captured the nation’s attention leading up to Wednesday public demonstrations.

Thankfully most administrators, including those in this area, supported the students’ effort, allowing them to be excused from class, though some school officials threatened disciplinary action if students walked out of the building. That’s the wrong message to send.

In the normal course of business, a sudden walkout deserves discipline. But this is different because the issue is the national conversation.

Here’s hoping this isn’t the end of that conversation, but rather the next step toward meaningful reforms to ensure safety in our schools, churches and other public venues.

And as important, let’s hope students stay engaged in the discussion and take advantage of the momentum they now have. Students said the right things in front of the cameras on Wednesday.

So what’s next? Oftentimes, social causes lose their steam over time. People fall back into their regular routines.

It takes commitment and resolve to push on. If that doesn’t continue, Wednesday’s walkout will end up being little more than a photo-op.

