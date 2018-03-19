EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) - Firefighters have rescued a paratrooper who became stuck in a tree during a training exercise at a central Indiana military base.
Bargersville Fire Chief Jason Ramey says two firefighters and a member of the military used an aerial ladder to reach the paratrooper stuck about 50 feet off the ground about 11 p.m. Friday at Camp Atterbury.
Ramey tells the Franklin Daily Journal the firefighters used ropes to secure the paratrooper before cutting away the parachute and tree branches, Ramey said. The paratrooper was freed uninjured from the tree around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
Camp Atterbury is located about 30miles south of Indianapolis.
