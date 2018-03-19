LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The Las Cruces City Council is considering a proposed resolution that would support restrictions on the sale and possession of semi-automatic weapons in New Mexico.

The nonbinding measure requests that state lawmakers and the governor take action in the wake of a recent flurry of gun threats at schools.

The council chamber was packed Monday as the debate over the contentious proposal began.

Some protesters carried their guns openly as allowed under state law, but Mayor Ken Miyagishima said he wouldn’t allow anyone carrying a weapon to speak. Other residents spoke against the proposal, calling it an attack on their constitutional rights.

Last Wednesday, many Las Cruces students walked out of class to protest for gun reforms and to memorialize the students killed last month in a Florida school shooting.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.