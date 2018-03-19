The Harris County (Texas) Bomb Squad is responding to a report of a suspicious box with a blinking light Monday night.
The incident comes amid heightened fears due to a series of explosions in Austin.
The box was reported around 9:20 p.m. local time and is located near Mt. Royal Village in norther Harris County.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.