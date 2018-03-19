The Harris County (Texas) Bomb Squad is responding to a report of a suspicious box with a blinking light Monday night.

Pct. 1 deputies securing scene near 11300 of Royal Village St. at 2600 Royal Blue. Citizen called in suspicious box w/blinking light in nearby park. Harris County SO Bomb Squad en route. Surrounding homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/IjT2MiB0QQ — Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) March 20, 2018

The incident comes amid heightened fears due to a series of explosions in Austin.

The box was reported around 9:20 p.m. local time and is located near Mt. Royal Village in norther Harris County.

