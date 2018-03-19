SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - During the 2018 legislative session, they were South Dakota’s attorney general, congresswoman and state Senate Democratic leader. Next year, one of them will likely be governor.

The state’s top gubernatorial candidates pushed for legislation to crack down on drug dealers, improve access to public records and promote free speech on college campuses during the session.

Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are competing to win the Republican primary in June, while state Sen. Billie Sutton is the only Democrat vying to replace retiring GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Here’s a look at the candidates’ views on the session and their priorities if elected governor:

___

MARTY JACKLEY

The outgoing attorney general burnished his law enforcement credentials this session, shepherding through bills to impose harsher penalties on meth distributors and drug dealers whose product kills someone. He worked with legislators to approve a data breach notification bill.

“Certainly, it shows South Dakotans that as attorney general and as a hopeful governor, I will work with the Legislature to find solutions,” Jackley said. “It won’t be gridlock in Washington where we can’t balance a budget or pass a bill.”

Jackley praised a major new precision agriculture facility at South Dakota State University. He also supported a law establishing legislative findings that Sioux Falls Planned Parenthood officials have provided pre-abortion counseling that violates state mandatory disclosure requirements.

Turning to next year, Jackley said he wants to improve school safety and examine education funding to ensure the state is helping both “metropolitan” and rural South Dakota. Lawmakers could also expect a friendlier reception for legislation allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a permit than they’ve had from Daugaard.

If unsuccessful in arguing to the U.S. Supreme Court next month that South Dakota should be able to collect sales taxes from out-of-state internet retailers, Jackley said he would work with lawmakers to give “main-street businesses a fair playing field.”

___

KRISTI NOEM

Noem said she was happy to see state lawmakers this session approve a state veterans cemetery in Sioux Falls and a National Guard Readiness Center at the Rapid City airport. She said the new veterans cemetery would allow families to have their loved ones closer to home.

Noem lent her support to several unsuccessful conservative causes this year, including campus free speech legislation and permitless concealed carry. If elected governor, Noem has promised to work with legislators and law enforcement to get “constitutional carry” signed into law.

Both Noem and Jackley have committed to not raising taxes. Noem said her other priorities as governor for the 2019 session include dealing with crime and drug use and boosting mental health services, including those for “struggling” students. She said South Dakota’s education system should be shaken up to spend more money in the classroom and less on administrators.

“I would be excited to spend a lot more time in South Dakota,” said Noem, who was first elected to Congress in 2010. “It’s been a privilege for me to represent South Dakota in the House, but to be home and in our state more often is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

___

BILLIE SUTTON

The Senate Democratic leader focused this year on government transparency, early-childhood education and economic development - but came out of the Republican-controlled Legislature with few victories. One win was a new transparency law requiring state contracts to include the printed names of those who sign them.

But he said there’s more to be done on government accountability and overhauling campaign finance regulations. If he takes the governor’s office, Sutton said he would also pursue creating a council to examine early childhood education and a new need-based scholarship program for college students.

Sutton said he disagrees with placing a constitutional fix for the “Marsy’s Law” victims’ bill of rights before voters at the June primary, rather than waiting for the November general election. Democrats support the changes, but argue turnout will be lower in the primary election.

He also criticized the Legislature’s “constant attack” this session on South Dakota’s ballot question system.

The lawmaker from Burke wants to become the first Democratic governor elected in South Dakota since 1974.

“We are a state divided, too often, based on party affiliation,” Sutton said. “We’ve got to find ways to come together around shared values, and that’s really what my campaign stands for, is shared values of honesty and integrity and hard work.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.