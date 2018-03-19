Rep. Jim Himes said Monday that he would not block the spending bill over protections for special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I’m not a fan of saying I’m going to shut down the government if I don’t get what I want,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

He was asked whether Democrats should demand Congress pass something to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from possibly being fired, and threatened to withhold their support from the upcoming spending bill. Mr. Himes said that he would not take that route, but did urge people to pressure their congressmen to act on Mr. Mueller’s behalf.

“This is a time where the American people need to demand of their reps that they protect Bob Mueller,” Mr. Himes said.

The current spending bill runs out on Friday.

