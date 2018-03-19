TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Legislation designed to make Kansas schools safer from gun violence has passed a House committee.
The bill endorsed by the Appropriations Committee on Monday would require schools and state agencies to establish guidelines for fortifying schools against armed threats. It also would provide $5 million for safety measures like metal detectors and hardened glass.
The House will consider the bill next.
Kansas education lobbyists called the bill inadequate during a Friday hearing.
Kansas National Education Association lobbyist Mark Desetti said that $5 million is not enough to secure the state’s nearly 1,600 schools.
The committee amended the bill Monday so that school districts must match any funding provided to them from the $5 million.
Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr of Wichita proposed the amendment and said it would essentially double funding.
