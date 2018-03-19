Police officials in Bermuda are confirming that they have found the body of missing U.S. student Mark Dombroski.

Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard of the Bermuda Police Services declined to provide certain details, include how authorities believe he may have died during a visit to the British Island territory.

The discovery of his body was announced at a news conference in the British island territory after a day of searching that involved members of the 19-year-old’s family, volunteers and local authorities.

Authorities and members of Dombroski’s family had been searching Bermuda for the young man in a wooded area known as The Arboretum. It was near a sports center where Dombroski was competing as a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

He was last seen early Sunday after a night of socializing.

