As he comes under increasing fire for his history as a Democrat, Rep. Evan Jenkins has fallen to third in the West Virginia Republican Senate primary, according to a new poll released Monday.

The survey, conducted by Osage Research and commissioned by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Senate campaign, shows Mr. Morrisey in front at 24.1 percent. Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, who spent a year in federal prison in connection with the Upper Big Branch Mine explosion in 2010, came in second at 22.6 percent, while Mr. Jenkins was third with 17.4 percent.

The winner of the May 8 Republican primary will face Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, in the general election. The GOP field poll had a margin of error of 4.38 percent.

The survey conflicts with previous polling data commissioned by the Jenkins campaign, which had shown the congressman with a comfortable lead.

The new poll comes as Mr. Morrisey ramps up attacks against Mr. Jenkins over his political record. Mr. Jenkins switched parties in 2013 and became a Republican, saying at the time he was “leaving Barack Obama’s party.”

Still, Mr. Morrisey’s campaign has dubbed Mr. Jenkins a “liberal in hiding,” trying to cast doubt among primary voters that the congressman is a true conservative.

“Liberal Evan Jenkins has misled voters about his record repeatedly, from his support for cap-and-trade, which kills coal jobs, to his rallying for Hillary Clinton, to his votes for gun control,” Mr. Morrisey said in a statement. “It’s not surprising that Jenkins is now releasing junk polling. West Virginia voters deserve a conservative senator who will stand up to the liberals in Washington, not someone who will say one thing and do another.”

For his part, Mr. Jenkins has cast himself as the one capable of working best with President Trump and reversing Democratic policies that harmed West Virginia.

“This election is about bringing WV back from the Obama era,” he wrote on Twitter last week.

Meanwhile, Mr. Blankenship — initially seen as a long-shot candidate who might struggle to compete with established politicians such as Mr. Morrisey and Mr. Jenkins — is more than holding his own in the contest, polling shows.

His most recent TV ad also took direct aim at Mr. Jenkins for his Democratic past, and Mr. Blankenship contends that the congressman simply hasn’t done enough for his district.

“Evan has a great smile a great life. My goal is for all West Virginians to have the same,” Mr. Blankenship said.

