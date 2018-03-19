At least 20 vehicles were involved in an early morning crash Monday that closed Interstate 270 South in Germantown, Maryland, multiple news outlets are reporting. Three lanes have reopened, but there is a major backup in traffic, so use caution in the area.
Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said a tractor-trailer carrying stone and gravel overturned and lost its load, and then 20 vehicles collided, WTOP reported.
A few people have been taken to the hospital by EMS, and some of the injuries are serious but not life-threatening, Mr. Piringer tweeted.
Three lanes have reopened, but traffic is backed up, Mr. Piringer said.
Earlier in the morning, all lanes were closed on I-270 South past Exit 13A Middlebrook Road in Montgomery County, the Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted.
The MSHA had warned drivers to expect major delays and use alternate routes.
