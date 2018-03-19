At least 20 vehicles were involved in an early morning crash Monday that closed Interstate 270 South in Germantown, Maryland, multiple news outlets are reporting. Three lanes have reopened, but there is a major backup in traffic, so use caution in the area.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said a tractor-trailer carrying stone and gravel overturned and lost its load, and then 20 vehicles collided, WTOP reported.

A few people have been taken to the hospital by EMS, and some of the injuries are serious but not life-threatening, Mr. Piringer tweeted.

Update - I270, Gaithersburg, MCFRS units M729, RS729, PE729, A708, PE708, EMS703, M731, A753, M708, BC705, SA700, A732, A728, M708B, Ride On buses assisting on call, multiple vehicles involved, EMS have transported several injuires, some serious — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 19, 2018

Update (8a) SB I270 at least three (3) lanes OPEN @MDSHA, about 20 vehicles were involved in some way, @MDSP investigating, EMS evaluated many, only 4 injured persons transporting, incl 2 traumas, none of the injuries appear life-threatening https://t.co/apAqlIhNPM — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 19, 2018

Three lanes have reopened, but traffic is backed up, Mr. Piringer said.

Earlier in the morning, all lanes were closed on I-270 South past Exit 13A Middlebrook Road in Montgomery County, the Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted.

The MSHA had warned drivers to expect major delays and use alternate routes.

MONTGOMERY CO. - I-270 SOUTH PAST EXIT 13A MIDDLEBROOK RD ALL LANES CLOSED. EXPECT MAJOR DELAYS. USE ALTERNATE ROUTE. SOC. #MDTRAFFIC — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) March 19, 2018

