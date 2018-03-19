A Nashville, Tennessee, man has been charged with making false statements to obtain a firearm.

Kari Milak Whitehead, 26, lied about the fact that he had been committed for evaluation when he attempted to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from a Nashville-area Walmart, prosecutors said.

Mr. Whitehead has criminal past and was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation by a Tennessee judge in December.

On July 5, 2013, Mr. Whitehead was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon after displaying a hand grenade at a Nashville nightclub, according to court documents.

In November, the police visited Mr. Whitehead’s residence because a family member reported he was “acting out of control and crazy.” The family member told police Mr. Whitehead had converted to Islam and may have become radicalized, and they feared he would commit mass murder, court papers revealed.

A month later, a Tennessee judge ordered him to be committed because he was researching mass shootings and the Islamic State on the internet, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Mr. Whitehead faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The news comes as several senators are pushing new legislation in the wake of last month’s Parkland shooting that would require federal authorities to alert state law enforcement within 24 hours when the national instant check system flags a person who lies about their background to try to get a gun.

Federal officials are notified when a person prohibited from buying a gun, like a convicted felon or domestic abuser, tries to buy one but fails a National Instant Criminal Background System (NICS) check.

Thirteen states already run their own background checks through NICS, but the bill is meant to alert state and local authorities in the other 37 states and the District of Columbia to people barred from getting a gun who “lie and try” to buy one.

A 2016 report from the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office found that the number of prosecuted cases where a gun transaction was blocked by NICS was “extremely low” compared to overall federal firearms prosecutions.

From 2008 to 2015, U.S. Attorney’s Offices accepted 254 subjects — or fewer than 32 per year — for consideration of prosecution out of 509 NICS denial cases referred by the ATF, the report found.

In contrast, 166 subjects were accepted for prosecution consideration in 2003 alone, it said.

U.S. Attorney’s offices most often prosecuted NICS denial cases when “aggravated circumstances” existed in addition to at least one false “no” on a gun buy application form, the report said.

