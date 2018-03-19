LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A special unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary houses men who once served in the military and are trying to find a way back to their core values.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Veterans Service Group began in December 2016 with 40 beds. Officials hoped that putting like-minded people with similar experiences and training in a unit together would create a positive environment.

Inmates in the unit must prove verified military service with an honorable discharge, have no misconduct reports in the last six months and agree to participate in veterans programs.

Many of the men deal with post-traumatic stress and depression or have turned to alcohol and drugs. The unit emphasizes the military values of honor, respect and truth to help them recover.

