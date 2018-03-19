RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Several North Carolina Democratic legislators say gun sales and possession restrictions are “common-sense” ideas Republicans elsewhere already support.

Five House and Senate members held a news conference Monday to unveil ideas they’d like to see their colleagues approve later this spring. The gun proposals are similar to what Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper seeks in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting.

They want legislators to expand background checks now for handgun sales to include assault-style firearms and raise the age to buy those assault weapons to 21. They want a method for a court to remove guns temporarily from people determined to endanger themselves or their community. They also seek more funding for school psychologists and counselors.

The legislation’s future depends on Republican backing by the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

