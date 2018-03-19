Rep. Peter King called on special counsel Robert Mueller to give an estimated timetable on the investigation into President Trump.

“How far is it going to go? if there is no evidence of collusion, are they going to track down, you know, go own every rabbit hole here?” Mr. King, New York Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. King said the investigation into collusion claims between the Trump campaign and Russia has expanded far beyond that predetermined scope, which he said could make it go on for a long time.

“I think he was given too much of an open field here,” he said referring to Mr. Mueller. “I mean if they’re going to go back over aspect of Donald Trump’s life that’s an investigation that could go on for the next 20 years.”

Mr. King said he did not want the president to fire Mr. Mueller, but did say he thinks it’s unlikely the investigation will lead to anything since it hasn’t yet.

