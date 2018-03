Mississippi’s governor says that by enacting a law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, the state is “saving more of the unborn than any state in America, and what better thing can we do?”

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant made the comments while he signed the law Monday in a closed ceremony, according to a video his office posted to social media.

House Speaker Philip Gunn was present for Bryant’s signing. He told The Associated Press he is proud Mississippi is taking steps to protect “the most vulnerable of human life:” the unborn. House Bill 1510 became law immediately upon Bryant’s signature.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said in an emailed statement that the law is a major step toward accomplishing Mississippi’s goal to protect the lives of the unborn. Echoing a phrase Bryant often uses, Reeves added that he is committed to making the state “the safest place in America for an unborn child.”

