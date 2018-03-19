BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A proposed policy unveiled Monday would establish procedures for handling and resolving reports of sexual harassment in North Dakota’s Capitol.

The proposed three-page policy prepared by the Legislature’s research and assistance arm at the direction of lawmakers would update the existing two-paragraph policy that bars harassment but provides no process for the formal reporting of complaints.

The new proposal was being presented Monday afternoon to the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee.

Under the proposal, lawmakers, legislative employees, and “third parties” including lobbyists and reporters could bring formal complaints to designated officials who would then look into the matter or hire an independent investigator at the Legislature’s expense.

People designated to field complaints would include the majority leaders of the Senate and House and four officials with the Legislative Council - its director, the heads of its legal and administrative services divisions, and the legislative budget analyst and auditor. All of them also would designate a person of the opposite sex who could take complaints.

The policy is for all forms of workplace harassment, including sexual harassment and harassment based on race, religion, ancestry or disabilities. Investigations would be confidential and records could be shielded from public disclosure.

Disciplinary action for legislative employees found to have committed harassment would range from an apology to termination. Lawmakers could be censured or in extreme cases not seated, though they could not be stripped of their elected title.

The proposal states that complaints found to be “intentionally or recklessly” false wouldn’t be tolerated, but it does not spell out potential ramifications.

Legislative leaders have said they aren’t aware of any sexual harassment allegations in the Capitol, but they decided late last year to update policy.

The decision followed a wave of complaints in the political and entertainment worlds amid the #MeToo movement against sexual violence and workplace harassment. North Dakota isn’t alone - there has been an unprecedented amount of legislation across the country dealing with sexual harassment and sexual harassment policies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

