Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Monday that he isn’t sure whether National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster intends to leave his post.

“I don’t know. I think that guessing game is sort of like, you know, putting a couple dollars on the lottery. I just don’t know,” Mr. Priebus said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

Mr. McMaster is reportedly considering leaving his White House position to pursue a four-star position in the military. He is currently a three-star general.

When asked about current White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, Mr. Priebus said he couldn’t say for sure if he will stick around, either.

“I hope he does, because I think that he’s doing a good job, and I also think that he’s good for our country, he’s good for the president. You know, it is a tough job,” Mr. Priebus said.

Mr. Kelly’s status at the White House has been under suspicion after a former aide to the president, Rob Porter, was found to have two ex-wives accuse him of domestic violence in his security clearance check. The White House said it did not know the extent of the claims until photos were publicly released, but many called on Mr. Kelly to resign for keeping him on staff.

Mr. Kelly has since cracked down on the security-clearance process.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.