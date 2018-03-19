DENVER (AP) - The Latest on the search for an escaped inmate in Denver (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Immigration authorities asked to be notified if a man facing charges for the attempted murder of a police officer was released by the Denver Sheriff’s Department.

The man remained jailed until he escaped from deputies’ custody during a visit to a Denver hospital on Monday. Immigration authorities use the requests to take custody of someone who may be deported.

Authorities said Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez escaped around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Venzor-Gonzalez was arrested in November. Authorities have said he was injured in a shootout with police, who tracked Venzor-Gonzalez to a home in Aurora. He surrendered after a two-day standoff.

Sheriff spokeswoman Daria Serna says the department typically notifies Immigrations and Customs Enforcement once an inmate begins the release process.

An ICE spokesman did not immediately comment on Venzor-Gonzalez’s status Monday.

__

4:25 p.m.

Police in Denver are searching for an inmate who escaped while being transported to a hospital and warned residents that the man facing charges for the attempted murder of a police officer is dangerous.

Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman says Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez escaped from deputies around 6:30 a.m. Monday and was last seen running from the downtown Denver hospital. Police searched the area for hours but did not find Venzor-Gonzalez, who is 23.

Venzor-Gonzalez was arrested in November. Authorities have said he was injured in a shootout with police, who tracked Venzor-Gonzalez to a home in Aurora. He surrendered after a two-day standoff.

He had an appointment at the hospital on Monday morning, Firman said. It’s not clear if Venzor-Gonzalez was wearing handcuffs or other restraints at the time, Firman said.

___

This story has been corrected to provide the correct spelling of Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez’s last name.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.