Tired of “talking and doing nothing,” President Trump on Monday said traffickers fueling the opioids crisis should face harsh prison terms and execution in some cases, saying a get-tough approach will crush the problem faster than blue-ribbon panels that gather for fancy dinners.

“If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we’re wasting our time. And that toughness includes the death penalty,” he told a crowd at Manchester Community College in New Hampshire, a state that suffers from one of the worst fatal-overdose rates in the nation.

“Take a look at some of these countries where they don’t play games,” he added. “They don’t have a drug problem.”

He also revived calls for a wall on the southern U.S. border to “keep the damn drugs out” and a crackdown on sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration agents.

During the campaign, Mr. Trump won the pivotal GOP primary in New Hampshire but narrowly lost the state in the general election against Hillary Clinton.

The president called the state a “drug-infested den” in leaked transcripts of a January 2017 call with the Mexican president, which were published by The Washington Post.

But he talked up the state Monday, extolling Republican Gov. Christopher T. Sununu and pointing to the number of voters in the room.

Mr. Trump declared opioids addiction to be a public health emergency last fall, though advocates have been waiting for him to offer a tangible strategy for stemming the crisis.

The president wants the Justice Department to consider litigation against opioid manufacturers who downplayed the addictive qualities of their pain pills, akin to lawsuits filed by a number of states. He also said doctors and pharmacist who flout the law will be hunted down.

“We will find you, we will arrest you and we will hold you accountable,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s push for the death penalty and longer prison terms elicited a swift rebuke from drug policy experts and advocates who said he was reviving “failed policies” to look tough.

“These sentences do not reduce or stop drug trafficking, and in fact often they have the opposite effect. Criminalization of drugs has tended to drive drug use underground,” said Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance.

White House officials said the ultimate penalty would only attach to “very specific high level cases.”

Specifically, the Justice Department said the death penalty is available for violating “drug kingpin” provisions in the federal code.

Guardrails around those laws suggest the death penalty would only be triggered in extreme cases.

To be convicted of the relevant statute, the person must be part of a “continuing criminal enterprise” that commits a series of drug offenses and involves five or more people. The person must be in a supervisory or management role and derive substantial income or resources from the enterprise.

Even then, the death penalty could only be imposed against a kingpin who trafficked an amount of drugs that is 600 times greater than the amount that triggers a five-year mandatory sentence under federal law, or generates more than $20 million in receipts.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said she didn’t have any statistics on how many convictions have been secured under the kingpin laws.

Yet Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said no one has ever been sentenced to death under the federal death penalty for a drug-related offense in which no one was murdered.

Neill Franklin, a retired Maryland State Police major and executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership — nonprofit that highlights the potential harms of drug prohibitions — mocked Mr. Trump for appearing to mimic Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, whose lethal war on drug dealers has been condemned by the human rights community.

“Executing people for selling drugs is absolutely ridiculous. Should we execute liquor store owners?” he said.

John Kelly, a professor of psychiatry in addiction medicine at Harvard Medical School, said people sell drugs for the immediate financial payoff — not because there is risk of the death penalty.

“I think that would be a regressive policy move backwards towards the harsh, punitive, but failed policies of the war on drugs,” he said. “It will not change anything on the ground other than appearing tough on crime.”

Pursuing the death penalty is part of a broader strategy the White House outlined Monday to combat the opioids crisis, which killed 42,000 people in 2016 and likely worsened last year.

Congress recently agreed to dedicated $6 billion to the problem in 2018 and 2019, though Mr. Trump has pushed for millions more.

Mr. Trump said the federal government is “pouring a lot of money and a lot of talent” into the problem, from expanding access to overdose-reversing naloxone to expanding treatment options.

“This scourge of drug addiction in American will stop,” he said. “It will stop.”

