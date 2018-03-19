White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has added Christopher Liddell, a former Microsoft and General Motors executives, to his team, the White House announced Monday.

Mr. Liddell, who was White House’s director of strategic initiatives before the promotion, will serve as deputy chief of staff for policy coordination. The appointment beefs up the lean operations run by Mr. Kelly.

“Chris is widely respected across the administration and is highly qualified to oversee and coordinate our policy process. We look forward to having him in this new role.” said Mr. Kelly.

Mr. Liddell previously held the post of chief financial officer at Microsoft, International Paper and General Motors. He joined the administration during the transition, and at the White House managed efforts to modernize government IT and contributed to President Trump’s deregulation efforts.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr. Liddell will work closely with Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Joe Hagin.

“He has extensive experience managing large organizations and has already overseen a number of interagency processes in the White House. In his new role Chris will manage the policy process as we continue to enact the president’s agenda,” said Mrs. Sanders.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.