President Trump hit the Venezuelan government with more sanctions Monday, blocking the regime’s new “petro” digital currency that the administration said was being used to evade previous economic sanctions.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said the measures were aimed at forcing President Nicolas Maduro’s regime to change course from the authoritarian rule that wrecked the Venezuelan economy.

“President Maduro decimated the Venezuelan economy and spurred a humanitarian crisis,” Mr. Mnuchin said in a statement. “Instead of correcting course to avoid further catastrophe, the Maduro regime is attempting to circumvent sanctions through the petro digital currency — a ploy that Venezuela’s democratically-elected National Assembly has denounced and Treasury has cautioned U.S. persons to avoid.”

Mr. Trump signed an executive order prohibiting U.S. citizens or anyone under U.S. jurisdiction form engaging in transactions with the Venezuela’s version of Bitcoin.

The prohibition also applied to any new cryptocurrency created by Venezuela after Jan. 9.

Venezuela is an oil-rich country that has descended into poverty, hyper-inflation and chaos under the corruption and mismanagement of far-left leaders.

Mr. Maduro launched the oil-backed cryptocurrency in February in an attempt to ease the economic crisis. He said each petro would be backed by a barrel of oil, issuing about 100 tokens with an estimated value of $6 billion.

Mr. Trump began ramping up pressure on Venezuela in July, labeling Mr. Maduro a “dictator” and imposing economic sanctions. Those moves followed a sham elections that gave Mr. Maduro sweeping power and create a Castro-like communist rule in Venezuela.

Venezuela officials began seeking investment in the petro to prop up the corrupt regime, senior administration officials said, adding that any exchange in the digital currency would be a direct investment in the Maduro regime and unlikely to benefit the Venezuelan people.

“It’s a desperate effort by a corrupt regime to defraud international investors,” said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The Trump administration so far has held off from imposing sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry. Officials stressed that “all options remain on the table.”

Sen. Marco Rubio cheered the new sanctions and called for more.

“I commend the president and his administration for continuing to take action against efforts by the illegitimate Maduro regime to exploit illicit financial lifelines, and encourage additional sanctions in the weeks to come,” the Florida Republican said.

