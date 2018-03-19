The brother of the teenager accused in the Florida school shooting was arrested Monday and charged with trespassing at that very school.

According to authorities, Zachary Cruz bypassed several entrance blockages at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to “soak it in” at the site where brother Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.

“Defendant Cruz surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds,” a deputy wrote in an arrest report cited in the Miami Herald.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office had told Zachary Cruz repeatedly not to be on school grounds, the Herald reported.

The trespass took place around 4:30 p.m. Monday, and, according to the police report, Zachary Cruz said he “entered the school property to ‘reflect on the shooting and to soak it in.’”

Zachary Cruz has been at his brother’s court hearings since the mass shooting, and photojournalists have images of him in tears.

