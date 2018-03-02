Aly Raisman is suing U.S. Olympic Gymnastics over the sexual abuse scandal that rocked the organization in the past year, NBC News reported on Friday.

Court papers filed in California and obtained by the news outlet show that Ms. Raisman said the group should have known, or perhaps did know, about team doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse that he described as “medical treatment.”

Ms. Raisman said the organization has refused to investigate what happened, despite Nassar’s recent conviction in Michigan for molesting 10 girls and possession of child pornography. He’s likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed,” Ms. Raisman said.

USOG said it was launching an independent investigation, but victims like Ms. Raisman remain skeptical that will actually take place. Congress has also announced plans to investigate what happened and how Nassar was able to continue as the team doctor for years.

