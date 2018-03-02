NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - In his U.S. Senate bid, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen says he supports universal background checks on gun sales and a bump stock ban.

Stressing support for the 2nd Amendment, Bredesen told reporters Friday his ideas following the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, last month.

He said the National Instant Criminal Background Check System should be made universal and be properly funded. He said mental health should be incorporated, possibly in a judicial process where people’s rights are respected.

Bredesen said he wouldn’t have a problem banning bump stocks. He said he hasn’t given any particular thought about whether to bar those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons.

Bredesen, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is expected to face Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn in November.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.