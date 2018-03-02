Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Friday that sanctions are the best way to punish the Russians for their attempted meddling in the 2016 election.

“Sanctions saying this person can’t travel, this person can’t visit. You have to remember, the reach of the United States is very broad, and so when you’re listed by the U.S. it really has an effect on what you can and cannot do,” Ms. Rice said on Fox News.

She did caution against wide-ranging economic sanctions, saying that the younger generation of Russians need to be separated from President Vladimir Putin and his “inner circle.”

“I’d be careful about sanctions on some aspects of the economy because there are some young Russians there for whom contact with the West is really important,” Ms. Rice said.

She also said that Mr. Putin’s boasting about having missiles incapable of being intercepted by the U.S.-NATO anti-missile defense system is nothing new.

“Nobody has ever said that American missile defenses could knock down thousands of missiles,” Ms. Rice said, adding that she herself said this to Mr. Putin when she was secretary of state.

Mr. Putin also said his missiles could hit Florida, but Ms. Rice said this is again old news and likely just a case of Mr. Putin trying to show off.

“They’ve been able to hit Florida since 1980,” she said.

