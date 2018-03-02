Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Friday that the department will award recovery funds to the Broward County Public Schools in Florida in the aftermath of last month’s deadly shooting, starting with a $1 million grant.

The funding comes in the form of a Project School Emergency Response to Violence grant, known as Project SERV, which is aimed at helping the county “provide services in aid in the healing and recovery process.”

“My heart is broken for the students, teachers and families who have had to endure this unthinkable tragedy,” said Mrs. DeVos in a statement. “I am committed to helping identify solutions to prevent another tragedy like this one from happening again.”

The Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 dead and 14 injured. The 19-year-old confessed shooter has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Mrs. DeVos and other department staff have been in “frequent contact with state and local education leaders in Florida over the last two weeks,” and hosted last week Parkland parents, students and educators, who also participated in the White House discussion on school safety.

“I have had the honor to meet several members of the Parkland community over the past days,” said Mrs. DeVos. “The strength shown by these students, family members and educators is an inspiration to us all.”

