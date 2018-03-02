ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A former New York state lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to an investigation into payments he made to a former staffer.

Republican George Maziarz (MAY’-zee-arz) entered the plea Friday in Albany. He has agreed to pay $1,000 and will serve no jail time.

Maziarz had initially faced felony charges; his trial had been set to begin next week.

Authorities say Maziarz used his campaign account to funnel payments to a former Senate staffer who had left his state job after being accused of sexual harassment.

Maziarz admitted that he sought to use intermediaries to make the payments so they wouldn’t show up on campaign finance filings.

Maziarz retired from his Niagara County seat in 2014.

