AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - An immigrant who alleged she had been sexually abused at the center where she is detained is suing for her release.
In a 10-page complaint filed in federal court in Austin late Friday, Laura Monterrosa’s attorneys alleged that a psychiatrist at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center in Taylor, Texas, near Austin, didn’t evaluate Monterrosa fully. Consequently, the attorneys assert Monterrosa isn’t being treated adequately for her diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder.
If Monterrosa isn’t to be released, her attorneys ask that a judge order center staff to end their segregation and isolation of the woman. The attorneys say that has further deteriorated the woman’s mental condition. She attempted suicide in January.
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.
