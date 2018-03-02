Paul Manafort’s arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia, has been postponed.

The federal courthouse in Alexandria was closed because of inclement weather. High winds are battering the Eastern seaboard, including Northern Virginia.

The Special Counsel’s Office has not announced a rescheduled date.

Mr. Manafort, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, is charged with bank fraud and filing false tax returns.

The charges stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

On Wednesday, Mr. Manafort pleaded not guilty to conspiracy against the United States and making false statements. Those charges were filed in Washington, D.C.

An official with the special counsel’s office said the new arraignment date was not yet set, but will likely be Friday, March 9.

