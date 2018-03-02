RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The constitutionality of another law that gave more power to the North Carolina General Assembly at the expense of Gov. Roy Cooper will be settled at the state Supreme Court.

Justices said Friday they will take up the case of whether the Senate could subject Cooper’s appointed Cabinet members to confirmation based on a December 2016 law.

Cooper’s nominations were confirmed in 2017.

Cooper sued over the law and others approved by Republican legislators just before he took office. He says confirmation votes violate the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches.

But Republican lawmakers say the state constitution gives the Senate clear authority to review a governor’s Cabinet choices. A state Court of Appeals panel agreed last November. At the time, Cooper said he would appeal further.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.