A 19-year-old man fatally shot two people Friday at Central Michigan University and remains on the loose, police said.

Shots were fired on the campus at one of the dorms, according to a tweet from the school.

“There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911,” the school posted.

CMU made an automated call to all students and faculty, saying the police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall, according to WXYZ, a local ABC News affiliate.

Two people were shot and killed, and others may be injured as well, according to the Morning Sun News. The school is still on lockdown as are all other area schools in Isabella County, and the FBI is en route to investigate.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot and police say he is considered “armed and dangerous.” Mount Pleasant Police posted a detailed description of the suspected gunman in a Facebook post.

“The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Gov. Rick Snyder said the school’s safety remains a top priority.

“I am in constant contact with @MichStatePolice as they work w/local law enforcement to determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University. The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action,” Mr. Snyder, Michigan Republican, tweeted.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.