KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - Disabled military veterans in Washington state who use vouchers to pay rent will find it easier to lease homes thanks to a sting operation by the state attorney general’s office.

The Tri-City Herald reported Wednesday that 10 property managers across the state initially declined to rent to investigators who posed as veterans using Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers to pay rent.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson ordered the Wing Luke Civil Rights Unit to investigate discrimination against veterans after his office regularly fielded complaints that some were being denied housing. Of the 50 landlords contacted by investigators, 10 said they wouldn’t rent to voucher users.

Ferguson called the voucher program a key tool in the fight to house homeless veterans.

