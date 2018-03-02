SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting involving federal agents (all times local):
12:50 p.m.
Scottsdale police say a federal Homeland Security Investigations agent fatally shot a suspect who pulled out a handgun as agents moved in to arrest him.
Sgt. Ben Hoster says the suspect died Friday at the scene in a parking lot on North 90th Street near Shea Boulevard.
The suspect’s identity wasn’t released and no information was released on why the agents were trying to apprehend him.
10:30 a.m.
Scottsdale police say a person described as a “male subject” is dead following a shooting involving that person and federal officers.
Police Sgt. Ben Hoster says nobody other than the “subject” was injured in the Friday morning shooting in a business’ parking lot in north Scottsdale.
No additional information was released and Hoster didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.
