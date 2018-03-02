President Trump will hold a campaign rally March 10 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, visiting the heart of steel country after announcing plans for big tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The proposed tariffs stirred fierce opposition among free-market conservatives and sent the stock market into a nosedive on fears of a pending trade war. But the tariffs are bound to find supporters in Moon Township, just outside Pittsburgh.

“The president is really looking forward to visiting the Pittsburgh area to highlight the benefits that his historic tax cuts are providing hardworking families across Pennsylvania and to celebrate our booming economy now that America is once again open for business,” said Michael S. Glassner, CEO of the Trump re-election campaign.

The rally was originally scheduled last month but was postponed because of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, according to the campaign.

It will be the 20th rally that Mr. Trump has held in Pennsylvania and his fifth rally in the Pittsburgh area since he first began his race for the presidency in June 2015.

