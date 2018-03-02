BALTIMORE (AP) - High winds are snarling traffic, downing trees and prompting widespread power outages across Maryland.
Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Friday evening, as a major nor’easter pounded the East Coast on Friday, also packing heavy rain and intermittent snow in some areas.
At least one fatality was reported amid the storm. Local media report a 77-year-old Baltimore County woman was pronounced dead after she was struck by a tree branch outside her home.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.
The weather service warns pedestrians will face very hazardous conditions and travel is dangerous, especially for high-profile vehicles. The Maryland Transportation Authority said several bridges were closed.
MARC train services were suspended, as were Amtrak services along the Northeast corridor.
