BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says North Dakota’s Board of Higher Education did not violate open meeting laws when its chairman made reference to agenda items during a pre-meeting social event.

Stenehjem says Chairman Don Morton did not delve into the substance of the agenda items during the social last Nov. 29 at Bismarck State College, so there was no violation.

Stenehjem in 2013 found that board dinner socials did violate the law, but he says the situations aren’t the same.

The board since that ruling has made the socials open to the public.

The board oversees the state’s 11 public colleges and universities.

