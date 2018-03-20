Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, has been identified as the shooter at Great Mills High School, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron announced Tuesday.

The sheriff said Rollins died after a school resource officer, a sworn deputy, fired at him.

Sheriff Cameron said a 16-year-old female student and a 14-year-old male student were also wounded in the shooting in a hallway at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.

The female student is in critical condition with “life threatening” injuries, the sheriff added.

He said the shooter and the female student had a prior relationship.

