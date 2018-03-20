Rep. Brian Babin said Tuesday that securing the border is more important than addressing the DACA program.

“I think that this is a problem, but is this the biggest problem we face today? No it’s not. The biggest problem we’re facing today is unsecured borders, which DACA is a result of,” Mr. Babin, Texas Republican, said on Fox Business.

The program protecting illegal immigrants was set to expire on March 5 after President Trump tried to discontinue the policy. A court order earlier this year, however, prevented that from happening and allowed people to continue to qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“We must secure this border before we do anything else,” Mr. Babin said.

Mr. Trump said he still wanted to see a comprehensive immigration plan addressing border security, including his border wall, earlier this year. Congress tried to pass a few different plans, but none have gained wide support.

