LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) - Leaders of a small California city have given preliminary approval to an ordinance that seeks to exempt the city from a state law that limits cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration agents.

The Los Alamitos City Council voted 4-1 Monday night to approve the ordinance. A required second vote is expected on April 16.

The vote followed intense public comment by residents for and against the effort to distance the city from the so-called sanctuary movement.

The council majority also voted to direct the city attorney to write a brief supporting a federal lawsuit against California that alleges three of the state’s laws are unconstitutional.

Los Alamitos is a community of less than 12,000 people, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

