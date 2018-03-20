LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) - Leaders of a small California city have given preliminary approval to an ordinance that seeks to exempt the city from a state law that limits cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration agents.
The Los Alamitos City Council voted 4-1 Monday night to approve the ordinance. A required second vote is expected on April 16.
The vote followed intense public comment by residents for and against the effort to distance the city from the so-called sanctuary movement.
The council majority also voted to direct the city attorney to write a brief supporting a federal lawsuit against California that alleges three of the state’s laws are unconstitutional.
Los Alamitos is a community of less than 12,000 people, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.