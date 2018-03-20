President Trump told Republican lawmakers Tuesday night that Democrats campaign like moderates but “always govern like radicals.”

At a fundraising event for congressional Republicans in Washington, Mr. Trump said many Democrats running for office in this year’s mid-term elections have never held office, “which means it will be easier for them to conceal their true beliefs.”

“Democrats like to campaign as moderates but they always govern like radicals,” Mr. Trump said. “These days there are no such thing as a Blue Dog Democrat, a red state Democrat…because they are all Pelosi Democrats.”

He said the GOP should adjust accordingly for the Democrats who have become more liberal.

“They have gone so far left, we have to go a little further right,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re doing very very well.”

Mr. Trump said he will be traveling all across the country campaigning on behalf of Republicans.

“To win we have to outwork the opposition,” the president said.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, cited the GOP tax cuts, the president’s recently outlined plan to combat the nation’s opioid crisis and the growing economy as a strong platform for campaigning.

“More people are looking up about their future,” Mr. Ryan said. “We need to sell this message. We have upended the status quo in such profound ways…at the end of the day that is why we are in these jobs.”

He said Republicans need to “make it clear for them if you reelect us, we will continue to push this economy higher.”

The dinner raised $32 million for Republican candidates.

