BOSTON (AP) - Students who survived last month’s shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead are set to participate in a panel discussion at Harvard about guns.
The event Tuesday evening at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics will feature six students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The students have become vocal advocates for stricter gun laws.
They say they’re expecting more than 1 million people to participate in marches on Saturday in Washington and in other parts of the country calling for tougher firearms regulations.
They’ve already helped lead rallies and lobbied lawmakers in Washington and Florida.
Tuesday’s event will be streamed live on the institute’s website .
