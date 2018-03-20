YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - About 2,000 former soldiers, health care workers and family and friends celebrated the lives of three women killed more than a week ago by a combat veteran who barged into a farewell party for an employee at a veterans’ care facility.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the somber crowd packed a theater Monday on the sprawling tree-lined campus of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, to honor Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba.

The women worked at the Pathway Home, which counseled veterans with post-traumatic stress syndrome and brain injuries sustained in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Authorities say 36-year-old Albert Wong fatally shot the women and then killed himself. The women had tried to help Wong before he was expelled from the program.

